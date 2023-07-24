Channel veteran Dr Peter Stanski joins V2 Digital as CTO

Australian IT consultancy V2 Digital has appointed AWS and Microsoft channel veteran Dr. Peter Stanski as its first chief technology officer (CTO).

Based in Melbourne, Stanski will be responsible for leading the company’s digital transformation initiatives, including the development of technology solutions and digital models for customers.

According to V2 Digital, he will also help the company build intelligent platforms that deliver measurable impact for clients.

Stanski moves from his role at Microsoft where he has worked the past three years from 2020 to 2023 as general manager of customer success team ANZ and CTO ANZ. He previously worked for Microsoft for six years from 2002 to 2007.

He also worked for Amazon Web Services for eight years in multiple senior solutions architect roles, and as head of technology ANZ from 2018 to 2020.

At AWS, Stanski helped grow AWS in ANZ to a large organisation with 26 managers and 300 staff.

Stanski will report to V2 Digital’s chief executive officer and founder Craig Howe. He will also work closely with the company’s newly appointed chief experience officer, Paul Stevenson, who has previously worked for Qantas, Airbnb, Metcash, Vodafone and Virgin Media.

“This role has given me a great unique market opportunity to bring my experience, combined with the others across customer experience, software, data, and cloud to provide a value proposition to customers that is unique in how we deliver," Stanski said.