Channel veteran Keith Masterton joins Aussie contact centre vendor ipSCAPE

By on
Keith Masterton (ipSCAPE)

IT channel veteran Keith Masterton has joined Australian cloud contact centre vendor ipSCAPE as its channel and chief revenue officer.

Masterton comes over from New Zealand-headquartered telecommunications wholesaler Devoli, where he was its country manager for Australia from 2021.

As channel and chief revenue officer, Masterton is tasked to help fuel ipSCAPE's expansion into international markets through developing and building partner relationships. He will also join ipSCAPE’s executive leadership team.

The company said Masterton was chosen for his experience building out telco and IT channel go-to-market strategies in his previous roles at Telstra, NBN Co and TasmaNet. 

"We are delighted to have Keith join ipSCAPE as a key member of our executive leadership team. Partners play an integral role in our expansion strategy, especially as we establish ourselves in new markets,” ipSCAPE chief executive Fiona Boyd said.

“Keith brings a tremendous amount of experience that will help continue our trajectory of growth in Australia and through more partners in Asia, Europe and North America.”

Before Devoli, Masterton was head of channel sales at telco TasmaNet from 2020 to 2021, where he was brought in to review and refresh the company’s channel partner strategy and grow its partner footprint beyond Tasmania.

Prior to TasmaNet, he held a number of IT channel roles at NBN Co from 2017 to 2020, initially with two brief stints as national manager of ICT channel development, then executive manager of ICT channel development, before joining full time as general manager of business channels. He was brought on to develop and launch the network builder's partner program, which launched in 2018.

Masterton spent most of his career in Telstra, joining what was then known as Telecom Australia in 1990, later moving up to sales management roles before being named director of business and enterprise partners in 2012. He finished his career with the telco in 2016.

“I’m excited to be joining this incredible Australian technology company and by the opportunity to expand ipSCAPE’s footprint in Australia and new global markets. ipSCAPE's Cloud Customer Communication solution enables organisations to access incredible innovation to drive sales and improve customer service,” Masterton said.

“Partners are now able to provide a feature-rich solution that advances the customer experience. It also creates a differentiation opportunity for partners to unlock value in new ways such as through bundling and managed service layers.”

