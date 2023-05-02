Check Point hikes first quarter profit

By on
Check Point hikes first quarter profit
Gil Shwed, Check Point
Reuters

Check Point Software Technologies reported higher than expected first-quarter profit on high demand for its products in the face of increasing cyber attacks, and kept its outlook for the full year.

The Israeli-based company cited solid growth over the first three months of the year from its consolidated cyber security platform that prevents attacks across networks, mobile and the cloud.

It maintained its 2023 revenue estimate of US$2.34-US$2.51 billion and earnings per share excluding one-time items of US$7.70-US$8.30 - versus analysts' expectations of revenue of US$2.43 billion and adjusted EPS of US$7.98.

Revenue in 2022 reached US$2.33 billion.

Its Nasdaq-listed shares fell 5.2 per cent at US$120.80 in early trading on the outlook as some in the market were expecting a more upbeat outlook.

Chief executive Gil Shwed said that in the face of a "challenging" market that began last November, demand for security remained high due to the increasing number and sophistication of cyber attacks.

He said that some customers were not rushing to refresh products and start new projects but despite this, "we managed to win many other projects" and grow cloud operations and subscriptions.

Check Point's security subscription revenue rose 13 per cent to US$228 million.

Its consolidated Infinity platform grew 140 per cent in the quarter.

In February, it launched a new artificial intelligence-based threat prevention product.

"The renewal rates we have and recurring business are very healthy," Shwed told an analysts call before saying he was concerned about tightening spending across the marketplace.

For the second quarter, Check Point projected revenue of US$570-US$605 million and adjusted EPS of US$1.85-US$1.95.

Analysts had forecast EPS of US$1.88 on revenue of US$596 million.

Check Point said it earned US$1.80 per diluted share excluding one-off items in the January-March period, up 15 per cent from US$1.57 a year earlier.

Revenue grew 4 per cent to US$566 million.

It was forecast to earn US$1.74 a share on revenue of US$569 million, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

Shwed noted that with US$3.6 billion in cash, the company was poised to take advantage of the industry's consolidation.

Check Point said it bought back 2.6 million shares in the quarter, worth US$325 million, as part of its ongoing US$2 billion share repurchase programme.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
check point security

Partner Content

Synology launches IP cameras to offer complete end-to-end surveillance technology
Synology launches IP cameras to offer complete end-to-end surveillance technology
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
Why automation and ease of use are key to MSP success
Why automation and ease of use are key to MSP success
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report

Sponsored Whitepapers

ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response

Most Read Articles

Microsoft to stop bundling Teams with Office

Microsoft to stop bundling Teams with Office
Cyber security focus in Defence Strategic Review welcome: MacGov

Cyber security focus in Defence Strategic Review welcome: MacGov
The state of the MSP in 2023

The state of the MSP in 2023
CRN Channel Meets to discuss cyber insurance, GRC, resilience and data protection

CRN Channel Meets to discuss cyber insurance, GRC, resilience and data protection

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?