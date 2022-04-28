Check Point hires Les Williamson as its new ANZ managing director

Check Point Software has hired IT veteran Les Williamson as its new managing director for Australia and New Zealand in its most recent of several appointments and promotions aimed at bolstering its ANZ channel growth.

The former head of AWS telecommunications business unit for Asia Pacific and Japan replaced Ian Raper who left the role last November to work as US software provider Splunk’s Sales Director in the region.

Williamson’s appointment follows the promotion of Check Point's ANZ channel chief Rod Thorne to Australia country manager and replacing him with Arcserve's vice president of APAC sales Leo Lynch. The Israeli company also hired IBM’s New Zealand general manager for digital and channel Mark Butler as its NZ country manager and named former Oracle and Intel marketing leader Rupal Hollenbeck as its chief commercial officer.

Williamson joined AWS in 2020 and before that worked as Citrix’s ANZ vice president from 2017. He also previously held various roles in Cisco for 14 years from 1999, including vice president of ANZ from 2007 and vice president of Asia Pacific from 2011.

Williamson will be responsible for driving new business and revenue expansion for Check Point in the Australian and New Zealand market, the security vendor said in a statement.

“As a key member of the Asia Pacific leadership, Les will continue to manage a high performing and diverse sales team, and implement local strategies to drive further growth in an increasingly virtual world with expanded cyber security threats.”

This will include securing partners and clients for Check Point’s Quantum Lightspeed firewall, which was launched at its 360 partner event earlier this year. Check Point’s claim that Quantum Lightspeed is the fasted firewall was disputed by Fortinet.

Les will report directly to Check Point vice president and general manager APJ Sharat Sinha.

Sinha said, “we’re incredibly excited to have Les, an industry veteran, leading the Australian and New Zealand business.”

“Our strategic direction is built around delivering the best security solutions to partners and customers and Les’s industry experience and expert leadership will enable the development of ANZ companies’ security strategy required for their own digital transformation.”

Williamson said this was a time of 'great momentum' for the company in ANZ.

“As digital transformation picks up speed, the need for comprehensive and trusted cyber security also increases in focus, and importance. Check Point’ Intelligence reports show a complex reality, with Australian and New Zealand organisations experiencing an average 890 cyberattacks per week in the last six months.”