Check Point Software to launch MSSP program

Security vendor Check Point Software Technologies is set to launch a managed security service providers (MSSP) program for its Harmony Email and Collaboration solution.

The program will enable MSSP partners in Australia to offer enhanced email security to local customers, and to provide access to local data centres in Australia.

This move of data tenancy to Australia means that MSSPs are now able to protect their customers using Check Point’s patented inline application programming interface prevention technology across all verticals, whilst meeting the markets’ data sovereignty needs.

The solution prevents phishing attacks across inbound, outbound and internal communications in real-time before they reach end-users, reducing phishing emails from reaching the email inbox by 99.2 per cent.

It leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyse over 300 indicators of phishing attack vectors, and ingesting data from Check Point’s ThreatCloudAI global AI cybersecurity engine.

In addition to securing Microsoft 365 and Google Suite, Check Point’s solution also secures the data moving through SaaS based collaboration tools such as Microsoft Teams, One Drive, SharePoint, Google Drive, Slack, Dropbox and Box.

“In-country data residency is vital for both Australian customers and the MSSPs with these Check Point services and solutions,” Check Point ANZ regional director Les Williamson said.

“Taking less than five minutes to set up, the Check Point Harmony Email & Collaboration solution saves MSSP partners hours of work changing mail exchange records and fine tuning, whilst also providing a multi-layered prevention-first security architecture and protection to business email and collaboration applications,” Williamson said.

Managed IT services provider Ever Nimble chief executive Chris Morrissey said “having spent the last three years utilising Check Point’s Harmony Email and Collaboration solution, we’ve seen hundreds of emails picked up each day which has meant a significant reduction in risk for customers.”