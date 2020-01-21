Check Point to guarantee margin for clients on hit-list

Check Point to guarantee margin for clients on hit-list

Check Point Software will next week refresh its partner program, including a pilot of a secured margin for some deals.

Head of worldwide channel sales Frank Rauch yesterday told CRN he recently discussed channel sales with CEO Gil Shwed, who asked “If we really wanted to attack, why don't we give them [partners] a secured margin, or a guaranteed margin for high value targets?”

The desire to attack came from partner feedback that Check Point was doing well among current users, but hadn’t emphasised new customer acquisition or competitive wins.

That observation and Shwed’s idea have turned into a pilot program that will see Check Point select what Rauch described as “high value win-back accounts or high value competitive accounts in which a partner may not be selling security or may not be selling the majority of security, but they have access to CISO or CIO level to help us capture that gap.”

Rauch said Check Point has drawn up lists of targets and has already seen strong interest from partners.

Other imminent new offers for Check Point partners include services competencies. “We're going to take our best and our brightest, put them in a room with partners and train them,” Rauch said. The competencies will also include “shadowing opportunities” that see Check Point and partners work together to ensure skills transfer and customer delight.

Partners can also expect enhancements to Check Point’s “Engage” partner app, plus revisions to Check Point’s partner program that make it all-but-impossible to slip down through its tiers.

Slicker MSP and MSSP offerings are also on Rauch’s mind, as are strong relationships with top-tier clouds and global SIs.

