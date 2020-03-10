CheckPoint boss Scott McKinnel jumps to Tenable

CheckPoint Software’s former managing director Scott McKinnel has jumped to Tenable to take on the role of country manager for Australia and New Zealand.

He replaces former country manager Bede Hackney, who left in November 2019 for a role at unified analytics platform provider Databricks.

In his new role, McKinnel will be responsible for expanding the “cyber exposure” company’s presence in the enterprise market as well as providing overall support for channel partners.

Prior to Tenable, McKinnel worked for CheckPoint from October 2017 until January this year. He was also senior vice president of operations for ABB’s enterprise software group before that.

“Scott brings a wealth of cybersecurity and operational experience that will spur Tenable into the next phase of growth. His leadership will be invaluable as we help organisations shift to a risk-based approach to vulnerability management to address vulnerabilities in the context of business risk,” said Tenable’s vice president for Asia Pacific Gary Jackson.

McKinnel added: “As organisations become more digitally connected, it is paramount to not only defend against malicious attacks but to drive a new level of dialogue that defines the business risk. This can only be done with an innovative approach to identifying, prioritising and addressing cyber risk.”

“Tenable is the leader in the vulnerability management space and I look forward to working with our partners to deliver a comprehensive suite of our cyber exposure solutions to our shared customers.”