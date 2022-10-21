China holds emergency talks with chip firms after U.S. curbs -Bloomberg News

By on
China holds emergency talks with chip firms after U.S. curbs -Bloomberg News

China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology convened a series of emergency meetings over the past week with leading semiconductor companies, seeking to assess the damage from the U.S. chip restrictions, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

The ministry summoned executives from firms including Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (YMTC) and supercomputer specialist Dawning Information Industry Co to attend closed-door meetings, the report said.

This month the Biden administration passed a sweeping set of export controls aimed at slowing Beijing's technological and military advances, including sales restrictions on certain advanced chips and chip equipment tools.

Experts have said the new rules will have a broad impact, slowing China's efforts to develop its own chip industry and advance commercial and state research involving military weapons, artificial intelligence, data centres and many other areas that are powered by supercomputers and high-end chips.

According to the Bloomberg report, many of the participants at the meetings argued that the U.S. curbs spell doom for their industry, as well as China’s ambitions to untether its economy from American technology.

YMTC, Dawning and the industry ministry did not immediately reply to Reuters' requests for comment.

On Sunday, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for his country to "win the battle" in core technologies in his full work report as he kicked off the once-every-five-years Communist Party Congress.

Experts have said the work report could signal an overhaul in Beijing's approach to advancing its tech industry, with more state-led spending and intervention to counter U.S. pressures.

(Reporting by Jose Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Miyoung Kim and Edwina Gibbs)

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
china chips hardware

Partner Content

Complaints to compliments: solving the hybrid holiday internet challenge
Complaints to compliments: solving the hybrid holiday internet challenge
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell
Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell
'Empowering' resellers to go the next level in promoting consumer cyber safety
'Empowering' resellers to go the next level in promoting consumer cyber safety
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?

Sponsored Whitepapers

How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions

Most Read Articles

NBN Co adds over 160 new suburbs to fibre upgrade list

NBN Co adds over 160 new suburbs to fibre upgrade list
Check Point&#8217;s Leo Lynch

Check Point’s Leo Lynch
Optus says it needed to keep identity data for six years. But did it really?

Optus says it needed to keep identity data for six years. But did it really?
RUCKUS barks louder with revamped 'Big Dogs' channel program

RUCKUS barks louder with revamped 'Big Dogs' channel program

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?