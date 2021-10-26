Cirrus Networks board chair Andrew Milner steps down

Perth managed services provider Cirrus Networks has announced that board chairman Andrew Milner will leave the company after six years.

Milner will officially step down on 13 December 2021, with independent director Paul Everingham named as his replacement. Cirrus is also looking to fill Everingham’s replacement and expects to appoint one “in the coming weeks”.

The change comes off the heels of Cirrus managing to stave off a takeover attempt from web hosting services provider Webcentral, when Cirrus shareholders voted against a plan to overhaul its board of directors and appoint Webcentral executives as replacements.

The price offered by Webcentral was appraised as “neither fair nor reasonable” by an independent expert engaged by Cirrus.

Milner’s decision also follows the departure of chief executive Matt Sullivan earlier this month, with Chris McLaughlin stepping up as his replacement.

Speaking on the change, Milner said, “Paul is an experienced successful businessman who has deep relationships within Cirrus and outside the company to drive continued profitable growth, particularly in our most strategic markets of the resources sector and Government.”

“After six years, the time is now right for a changing of the guard. I am confident the company is on a good footing to achieve long-term, sustainable growth under the stewardship of Paul and recently appointed managing director, Chris McLaughlin.”

Paul Everingham said, “The entire Cirrus board and management want to extend our sincere appreciation to Andrew for his leadership over the past six years. In conjunction with former managing director Matt Sullivan, Andrew has overseen a period of enormous growth in the Cirrus business.”

“I am excited to be appointed chair of Cirrus. I am excited to be working with Chris [McLaughlin] and the entire team at Cirrus. The company is well placed to capitalise on the success built by Andrew Milner and Matt Sullivan.”