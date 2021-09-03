Cirrus Networks board director Paul Everingham to resign if fellow directors are ousted

By on
Cirrus Networks board director Paul Everingham to resign if fellow directors are ousted

Cirrus Networks board director Paul Everingham has will resign from the company’s board if Webcentral is successful in ousting the three other directors.

Webcentral has been looking to take over the Perth-based MSP through a shareholder vote The company is an 8.86 percent shareholder of Cirrus. It is offering to buy out Cirrus at $0.032 per share, which was rejected repeatedly for not paying “an appropriate premium” and

As part of the takeover, Webcentral wants to appoint CEO Joe Demase and company secretary Michael Wilton to Cirrus’ board and remove managing director Matt Sullivan, board chairman Andrew Miller and non-executive director Daniel Rohr. Everingham would be the only holdover in the company’s proposal.

Cirrus Networks shareholders are set to vote for these proposals from Webcentral during the requisition meeting on 15 October 2021.

“I have advised the board of my current intention to resign from the board immediately following close of the requisition meeting if both of Webcentral's nominee directors, Messrs Joe Demase and Michael Wilton are appointed to the board,” Everingham told Cirrus shareholders in a letter posted on the ASX.

“This may result in [Cirrus Networks] being without any independent governance until the board is refreshed and would result in Cirrus (as controlled by Webcentral's nominee directors) needing to appoint another director to comply with the minimum company director obligations under the Corporations Act, in the event of all resolutions being carried.”

Everingham also told shareholders to consider Webcentral’s most recent unaudited preliminary financial report, which covers its FY21 financial results for the 18 months to 30 June 2021. The web hosting provider reported a loss after tax of $62.6 million, or a net loss of 46.46 cents per share.

Webcentral last month justified the takeover by claiming Cirrus had “a number of serious deficiencies” in its financial and operational management and performance, and suggested that its management team and board were “distant” and “not sufficiently engaged” in day to day operations.

In its FY2021 financial year results, Cirrus reported 12 percent revenue growth to $106 million while EBITDA declined from $3.7 million last year to $2 million, citing COVID-19 restrictions in Victoria during the period, skill shortages and the global semiconductor shortages.

“In conclusion, the Cirrus board is concerned the shareholder requisition puts the company’s strategy at significant risk, disrupting progress that has the potential to generate significant value for all shareholders,” Everingham said.

“The Cirrus board remains fully committed to continue acting in the best interests of all shareholders and thanks them for their support.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
cirrus networks paul everingham services webcentral

Partner Content

5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
Innovating for the data era with Dell EMC's PowerStore 500
Innovating for the data era with Dell EMC's PowerStore 500
Zero trust security provides opportunity for channel
Zero trust security provides opportunity for channel
Three ways you can give CISOs peace of mind about remote work
Three ways you can give CISOs peace of mind about remote work
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor

Sponsored Whitepapers

Grab the MSP security opportunity
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Create your business scorecard
Create your business scorecard
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Mitigate tech risk in your business
Mitigate tech risk in your business

Most Read Articles

NBN expands list of areas to see FTTP upgrades

NBN expands list of areas to see FTTP upgrades
JB Hi-Fi IT services division not delivering expected growth

JB Hi-Fi IT services division not delivering expected growth
Partners dish on Windows 365, Windows 11

Partners dish on Windows 365, Windows 11
Australian ransomware breaches jump 24%

Australian ransomware breaches jump 24%

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?