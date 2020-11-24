Cirrus Networks named Pure Storage ANZ partner of the year

Cirrus Networks named Pure Storage ANZ partner of the year

Pure Storage has named Perth-based managed services provider Cirrus Networks as its ANZ partner of the year for 2020.

Cirrus was awarded for its growth, innovation and dedication to selling Pure’s portfolio.

The company said the award represents its commitment to deliver Pure Storage’s portfolio and the ability to provide a Modern Data Experience to their customers that is seamless, flexible, reliable and provides a subscription to innovation.

“Cirrus are extremely proud to be named ANZ Pure Partner of the Year, given the strong competitive landscape around the country,” Cirrus chief executive Matt Sullivan said.

“We have worked extremely well with Pure on our go to market and have seen good strong growth in each of our locations. We also share common values that are extremely important, as we both believe the client is number one – pre and post the implementation.”

Pure Storage APJ area vice president Andrew Fisher said, “Cirrus has been a strong loyal partner with Pure Storage for many years now, and 2020 was an absolute standout for them from both revenue growth and client acquisition nationally.”

“Their approach to the market is a real differentiator and comes from a deep technical consulting approach where they have an excellent ability to advise, integrate and manage a client’s storage environment. We look forward to closing out 2021 and beyond with Cirrus and continuing the strong partnership.”

