Cirrus Networks on track for bumper first half

Perth-based Cirrus Networks has scored a number of contract wins in the government and resource sectors, forecasting a bumper first half of 2021.

The company secured $10 million in contract wins, including an implementation with the Department of Defence and a Checkpoint deployment at Services Australia.

Cirrus partnered with Deloitte for the Defence contract, specifically for the architecting, testing and implementation of an integrated continuous assurance (ICA) system. The company also secured another extension for a storage contract signed in 2019.

The Services Australia win is for the supply of Checkpoint security product licensing and maintenance for an initial one year deal for $3.5 million. Cirrus also secured three more deals for unspecified government departments.

With the contract wins, Cirrus expects to deliver ‘record’ revenue and earnings for the first half of FY2021, with a ‘solid’ Q1 and a 68 percent increase in its Canberra business.

The revenue forecast for the half is expected to be more than $50 million.

“It’s been a great start to the FY21 financial year and we are confident it will be another strong performance for the half,’ Cirrus managing director Matt Sullivan said.

“I am extremely proud of the contribution made by all our wonderful staff across every location and pleased to be recognised for our customer focused, value-based solutions partnership with leading resources companies and government agencies.”

“As a growing ASX-listed company we are honoured to be working as partners with blue chip Australian companies and government on building the road to Australia’s economic recovery.”

