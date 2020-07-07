Cirrus Networks scores millions in Govt, mining contracts

Managed services provider Cirrus Networks has revealed it has been awarded six new product and professional services contracts from both Federal Government and resources sector clients.

The contracts were valued at more than $10 million, with four Government deals worth $6.5 million and the remaining $3.6 million were from undisclosed WA-based resource companies.

Speaking on the Government wins, Cirrus managing director Matt Sullivan said, “While we are pleased with the new contracts and the revenue it brings to ensure we can continue to grow, we are delighted that the reputation of our products, service and professionalism has been recognized and backed by these leading federal government agencies.”

“This means a lot to Cirrus and we are proud to be doing our bit to help keep Australia safe,” he added.

The contract wins from the resources companies meanwhile involved vendor partners Cisco and Pure Storage, who helped Cirrus implement digital platforms.

The first project, worth $2.4 million, is a highly available high-performance digital platform controlling the automated infrastructure that handles commodity products at multiple sites. The platform aims to improve employee safety, reduce wear and tear, determine service periods more accurately and give employees some opportunities to upskill.

The second deal, valued at $1.2 million, involves the support of the client’s corporate systems and the implementation of an integrated and tailored platform.

Sullivan commented, “Cirrus is working at an integral level with two significant Western Australian resources businesses which are operating projects throughout this unprecedented period. These businesses are keeping Australians employed and our economy ticking over.”

“Cirrus is pleased to be able to bring its expertise and service to these businesses and help drive their offering in the most professional and effective way possible. We are continuing our focus on winning new business across all sectors including mining, resources, government and health and are building upon our successes to date.”

New office

Cirrus Networks also announced that it has moved its Western Australian office from Subiaco to Perth CBD, including its national operations centre that manages its managed service offerings.

The company said the move to the premier CBD location is another milestone of growth for Cirrus, while also improving its ability to service and immediately respond to client needs.

Speaking on the office relocation, Sullivan said, “We are very pleased to be working more closely with our bluechip WA clients in a more central and accessible location within the [Perth] CBD.”

“In addition, our state-of-the-art National Operations Centre provides the platform for the next phase of the company’s growth. This further highlights Cirrus’ maturity as a trusted IT advisor and managed service provider of choice to government, not-for-profit and corporate entities alike.”