Cirrus Networks secures $4.5 million Geoscience Australia deal for NetApp, Cisco-based storage infrastructure refresh

By on
Cirrus Networks secures $4.5 million Geoscience Australia deal for NetApp, Cisco-based storage infrastructure refresh
Geoscience Australia

Cirrus Networks has secured a multi-million dollar deal with Geoscience Australia to upgrade its storage infrastructure.

The $4.5 million contract involves storage and fibre networking hardware from NetApp and Cisco. An additional $500,000 managed services agreement with Cirrus will provide professional services to support the implementation.

Cirrus said the solution involves NetApp’s FAS storage and Cisco’s MDS switching technology, providing three petabytes of usable capacity consisting of a mix of high-performance SSD and high-density NL-SAS drives.

“The storage infrastructure contract success showcases the established data management consultancy skills the Cirrus team offer our clients, and we’re delighted to be recognised by a very important client such as Geoscience Australia for this best practice solution that delivers true value and efficiencies,” Cirrus managing director and chief executive Chris McLaughlin said.

Cirrus said the upgrade came as Geoscience Australia’s existing environment was nearing end of life and was posing operational risks to the agency.

With the implementation, the MSP said Geoscience Australia will reduce its existing data centre storage footprint from 14 racks across two sites down to a single rack in each data centre.

The NetApp and Cisco solution will replace a number of disparate storage solutions, aiming to provide a simplified management and administration process through the refresh.

Cirrus added the refresh would also facilitate future data centre upgrades and enable modernisation work on its on-premise applications and services, as well as providing future capabilities to extend services to the cloud.

The contract starts immediately and is expected to complete by the end of FY2022.

Geoscience Australia advises on the country’s geology and geography, which covers mineral and energy resources, resilience to hazards, managing water use, sustainable marine environments, digital mapping and as a source of geoscience data for decision making.

Cirrus was named the agency’s official managed services provider as part of a $13 million deal signed in March 2021 following a competitive tender. The company replaced DXC technology.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
cirrus networks cisco geoscience australia netapp services

Partner Content

Zero trust security provides opportunity for channel
Zero trust security provides opportunity for channel
How Schneider Electric and Intelli-Systems are winning with sustainable edge IT
How Schneider Electric and Intelli-Systems are winning with sustainable edge IT
What a "once-in-a-lifetime" workplace rethink means for channel partners
What a "once-in-a-lifetime" workplace rethink means for channel partners
Magrabi safeguards clinical care with managed cybersecurity
Magrabi safeguards clinical care with managed cybersecurity
How the channel can capitalise on the rise of edge computing
How the channel can capitalise on the rise of edge computing

Sponsored Whitepapers

How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services

Most Read Articles

Schneider Electric Australia becomes distributor for Aveva

Schneider Electric Australia becomes distributor for Aveva
Microsoft's Phil Goldie departs after 12 years

Microsoft's Phil Goldie departs after 12 years
Nutanix taps US exec as ANZ boss

Nutanix taps US exec as ANZ boss
NEC Australia tapped by Celestino for 'smart city' tech

NEC Australia tapped by Celestino for 'smart city' tech

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?