Cirrus scored $11.5 million in contracts to start FY22-23

Perth-based Cirrus Networks has won contracts worth more than $11.5 million in the last few months with 16 federal government agencies and Canberra-based businesses.

The ASX-listed company scored a $1.1 million contract to provide software licences and support to the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission, a $2.2 million contract to provide computer equipment and accessories to Services Australia and a $1.2 million contract to provide an enterprise service management hosting tool to Geoscience.

The IT services provider also won smaller ICT contracts with the Royal Australian Mint, the Department of Defence, Austrade, the Office of the Official Secretary to the Governor-General, the Department of Health and Aged Care, the Department of Home Affairs and the Australian Signals Directorate.

Cirrus was also subcontracted to partner in the design and implementation of a solution that will enhance the Australian Department of Defence’s capabilities over two years, it announced to the ASX.

The services include network and security, a managed service offering for the ongoing management of the environment with second and third-level support and an onsite support program.

In August, Cirrus also won a three-year managed services contract with the Australian subsidiary of Italian-based oil and gas multinational ENI Australia.

“We are thrilled to continue the momentum from the 2022 half-year financial year into the 2023 financial year with a number of important contract wins particularly in our key Canberra market,” Cirrus managing director and CEO Chris McLaughlin stated.

“Cirrus continues to establish itself as the partner of choice offering sustainable value through our innovative, agile and customer-focused approach.”