Cirrus wins $6m of contract renewals, extensions for managed services

Cirrus Networks has won contract renewal and extensions for three current managed service contracts worth in excess of $6 million, according to a recent ASX announcement.

The renewals are with Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, the University of Western Australia, and Pilbara Ports Authority.

“In the face of the pandemic and its many and varied impacts on a variety of organisations, Cirrus’s strength in delivering flexible innovative solutions to rapidly changing circumstances in a short period of time, without compromising on long-term quality service, was of significant benefit to these clients,” said Cirrus managing director Matt Sullivan.

“Cirrus is pleased to have its quality of service rewarded by these renewals and extensions and looks forward to continuing to grow its managed services offering off the back of our quality of service, agility and trustworthiness to deliver. Cirrus is focused on achieving its goal of being the national managed service provider of choice to the enterprise and mid-tier client base.”

Melbourne-based Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre has renewed its contract for management of network services for an additional 3 years, worth in excess of $4 million, extending its partnership with Cirrus to 6 years.

Director of IMCT Erminia Schiavone said, “The service was assessed as reliable, responsive and cost-effective and includes onsite support and proactive network management.”

The University of Western Australia (UWA) has taken up a 1-year extension to its current contract worth $1.5 million, and also added two further 1-year options to its original contract.

Cirrus’ master services agreement with the university covers the management of on-premise

Pilbara Ports Authority (PPA) has exercised the option to extend the business continuity and disaster recovery managed service contract by 1 year.

Cirrus initially designed, deployed and ultimately managed the highly available innovative solution for PPA, which is one of four regional port authorities.

Cirrus’ Sullivan added, “The good news on the managed service contract extensions comes just weeks after the company announced its transformational $13 million, three-year managed service contract win for Geoscience Australia, Australia’s preeminent public sector geoscience organisation.

“These wins and extensions are testament to Cirrus’ quality staff and the company’s agile, professional and tailored value-based approach to working with its clients. This was particularly important during uncertain and rapidly changing times the clients experienced in the last 12 months with COVID-19 and its impacts.”