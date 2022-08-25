Cirrus wins multiyear managed services contract with gas giant ENI Australia

Perth-based ASX-listed Cirrus Networks has won a three-year managed services contract with ENI Australia.

The Perth-headquartered company is the Australian subsidiary of Italian-based oil and gas multinational Eni S.p.A.

Cirrus said in an ASX release that it would be responsible for implementation, migration, and management of workplace services, server operations, storage management, database management, network management and service desk.

“The company will also be responsible for the transition and migration of ENI’s service management tool.”

“Cirrus is committed to helping ENI simplify the management and increase agility of their IT infrastructure; reduce complexity, risk, and IT costs both now and in the future; provide efficiency in implementing new digital capability; and rationalising the number of applications.”

The contract came with optional extensions. The transition and onboarding activities are expected to be completed by the third quarter of the 2023 financial year.

The IT services provider said the agreement was “a key strategic win for the Cirrus WA location and highlights the company’s strategic focus in the enterprise mid-market sector.”

Commenting on the contract-win Cirrus chief executive officer and managing director Chris McLaughlin, said, “we are thrilled to have been selected by ENI Australia as their partner of choice for this managed service.”

“We understand the priorities for ENI to ensure a seamless transition to an ongoing managed service while offering sustainable value through our innovative, agile, and customer-focused approach.”

In ASX announcement on Tuesday, Cirrus said Webcentral had lost a “distracting and costly failed low-ball hostile takeover attempt,” after the hosting services provider announced it would sell its 18.5 percent stake in Cirrus for $5.5 million in the same week.

It followed Cirrus’s hard-fought battle late last year against Webcentral’s move to acquire Circus for $26 million and remove three of its executives, which Circus’s shareholders voted against in a general meeting in October.