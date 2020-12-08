Cisco acquires collaboration vendors Slido, IMImobile

By on
Cisco acquires collaboration vendors Slido, IMImobile

Tech giant Cisco Systems is doubling down on collaboration with the announcement of two new acquisition targets that will make its Webex and cloud-based contact center platform more insightful.

Cisco is investing heavily in its partner ecosystem to make its collaboration portfolio as integrated and seamless as possible for end users, said Jeetu Patel, Cisco’s senior vice president and general manager, security and applications Group, told CRN USA.

To that end, Cisco revealed its plan to buy London-based contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) firm IMImobile PLC on Sunday for approximately US$730 million, and Slido, an audience interaction technology specialist, for an undisclosed sum on Monday.

IMImobile offers contact centre software and services that lets organisations to stay constantly connected to their customers. Cisco, along with IMImobile’s technology, will be able to embed and manage omnichannel communications, including WhatsApp and text messaging and phone calls, into the cloud-based Webex Contact Center offering to create “smarter” and more contextual and personalized interactions between contact centre agents and end customers, Patel said.

For channel partners, Cisco’s programmable CCaaS offering will become even more customizable after the IMImobile deal closes, he added.

“This is an underlying platform that allows [partners] to integrate better with back-end systems,” Patel said. ”There’s a tremendous amount of opportunity for partners to add value there.”

Patel said that the CCaaS space has been growing rapidly, especially as businesses invest in bolstering customer experience in the face of the global COVID-19 pandemic. “There’s a massive upsurge in demand because people want to make sure customer experience is at the forefront,” he said.

The deal between Cisco and IMImobile is based on a recommended cash offer pursuant to which Cisco will pay 595 pence per share in exchange for each share of IMImobile for an aggregate purchase price of approximately US$730 million. Cisco will assume fully diluted shares, net of cash and including debt. The exchange rate for the deal was derived from Bloomberg, Cisco said in a statement.

The planned purchase of Slido, a privately held technology company headquartered in Bratislava, Slovakia, on the other hand, will give Cisco Webex users in small meetings or large events the ability to create more engaging and interactive participant experiences and generate feedback in the form of Q&As or polls in real-time, which will inform presenters that they are connecting in a meaningful way with their audience, Cisco said.

“We are integrating [Slido] deeply into Webex. What we also will do is to make sure it keeps getting integrated into Microsoft Teams, Powerpoint, Google Slides, Meet, and Zoom. We want to keep an open ecosystem with Slido,” Patel said.

Slido’s audience engagement platform has more than 7 million participants monthly. Cisco and Slido did not disclose financial terms of the deal.

This article originally appeared at crn.com

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © 2018 The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.
Tags:
acquisition cisco cloud collaboration contact centre imimobile slido vendor webex

Partner Content

Creating new revenue streams for service providers with Red Hat Hybrid Cloud
Creating new revenue streams for service providers with Red Hat Hybrid Cloud
Razer&#160;unveils&#160;hyper-focused&#160;productivity laptop &#8211; Razer Book 13
Razer unveils hyper-focused productivity laptop – Razer Book 13
TrickBot still crawls despite law enforcement kneecapping operation
TrickBot still crawls despite law enforcement kneecapping operation
EoY Special: Get SharpSpring marketing automation for 83% discount
EoY Special: Get SharpSpring marketing automation for 83% discount

Sponsored Whitepapers

What's driving MSP revenues?
What's driving MSP revenues?
How to plan your business&#8217;s rebound
How to plan your business’s rebound
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
Cloud application revenue made easy
Cloud application revenue made easy

Most Read Articles

Exetel says NBN outage caused by cut fibre cable

Exetel says NBN outage caused by cut fibre cable
NBN Co quietly releases instant quotes for FTTP upgrade

NBN Co quietly releases instant quotes for FTTP upgrade
NBN speeds reach 'record highs' in October: ACCC

NBN speeds reach 'record highs' in October: ACCC
Sales or Marketing: What's the difference and what's most important?

Sales or Marketing: What's the difference and what's most important?
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?