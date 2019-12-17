Cisco buys Australian networking company Exablaze

Cisco has announced its plans to acquire Exablaze, an Australian-based designer and manufacturer of advanced network gear based on field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) aimed at reducing latency and improving network performance.

Exablaze's products reduce latency and improve network performance for enterprise customers in which milliseconds matter.

Exablaze is a privately held, The company, which got its start in 2013, has focused its technology on financial services customers and high-frequency trading.

For these customers, "every sliver of time matters," said Cisco Vice President for Corporate Business Development Rob Salvagno in a blog post on the news.

"Integrating Exablaze’s innovative products and technology into the Cisco portfolio will give our customers the latest field programmable gate array (FPGA) technology, providing them with the flexibility and programmability they require," Salvagno said.

Exablaze chairman and co-founder Greg Robinson also posted about the deal, writing "Today marks the start of an exciting new chapter in the Exablaze story."

"Naturally we are very flattered that an organization of Cisco's size and calibre would show interest in us, let alone seek to acquire us, and we are very excited by the opportunities that lie ahead."

"The acquisition will bring together Cisco's global reach, extensive sales and support teams, and broad technology and manufacturing base, with Exablaze's cutting-edge low-latency networking, layer 1 switching, timing and time synchronization technologies, and low-latency FPGA expertise. Once the transaction is finalized, our goal will be to optimally combine the strengths of both organizations. Together with Cisco we will be investing a great deal of thought and deliberation into how we go about the merger process, keeping in mind the close business relationships that we've grown over the years, as well as the unique attributes of our agile and fast-moving industry."

The two companies did not disclose the financial terms of the deal.

CRN understands that Exablaze's technology will be integrated into Cisco’s Nexus data center switching portfolio and will complement Cisco’s current switching technology, the companies said.

In addition to high-frequency trading use cases, Exablaze's technology can be applied to artificial intelligence and machine-learning applications, as well as high-performance computing, data center, cloud and edge computing, Cisco said.

Upon close of the deal, the Exablaze team will join Cisco, according to the two companies.

This article originally appeared at crn.com

FOOTNOTE: CRN Australia's Simon Sharwood covered Exablaze in his previous journalistic life, when it was focusing on high-frequency trading. The company's offices in central Sydney were far from glamorous and it was producing its signature product - a very fast NIC - 50 at a time. Things have obviously progressed nicely since those days - yet another example of Australian innovators doing world-class work.