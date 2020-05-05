Cisco channel chief Tara Ridley departs, joins Salesforce

Cisco’s Australia and New Zealand channel chief Tara Ridley has left Cisco to join Salesforce.

Ridley revealed the appointment on LinkedIn, assuming the role of vice president of alliances and channels for Australia and New Zealand.

She is tasked with leading the cloud vendor’s ANZ partner strategy and lead the growth of its enterprise, midmarket and SMB partner sales, account management and ecosystem development.

A Cisco spokesperson confirmed Ridley's departure, offering this comment:

"We can confirm Tara Ridley has left Cisco having served 13 years. She has done a terrific job leading our Partner Organisation in Australia & New Zealand, and other senior leadership roles and we wish her all the best for the future."

Ridley had been leading Cisco’s ANZ channel since 2017, starting as ANZ director of partner organisation and later as managing director for partner organisation.

She also held a number of sales and management roles with the network vendor since 2007.

Other stints also include sales roles at Macquarie Telecom and a nine-year stint at Hewlett Packard in the United Kingdom.

CRN has contacted Salesforce for comment.