Cisco continues business transformation away from hardware

Cisco is making strides on its business transformation away from hardware, as the global supply chain loosens and the company is able to chip away at its order backlog, according to Cisco chairman and chief executive Chuck Robbins.

The company's “great progress” in favour of software and subscriptions led to its total annual recurring revenue (ARR) climbing 6 per cent year-over-year to US$23.3 billion.

Both total software revenue and software subscription revenue grew 10 per cent and 15 per cent year over year, respectively, and 84 per cent of software sales were subscription-based during the company’s fiscal Q2 2023, Robbins told investors during the company’s earnings call.

Cisco was able to draw down its once record-breaking backlog by 6 per cent sequentially, thanks in part to its channel partners who were able to get solutions into the hands of customers, a process that has been held up by the previously uncooperative supply chain, Robbins said.

“We increased product deliveries and saw significant reductions in customer lead times."

"As product delivery increased, channel inventories also declined as partners were able to complete customer projects,” he said.

“As we continue to ship our backlog, we will be gaining share,” Robbins said.

Cisco disclosed that it still has US$2 billion worth of software orders in product backlog.

During its second fiscal quarter of the year, Cisco’s Secure, Agile Networks segment, which includes the core switching and routing businesses, posted revenues of US$6.75 billion during the quarter, a whopping 14 per cent incline compared to Q2 2022’s result.

The Secure, Agile Networks segment has been significantly impacted by supply chain constraints in the past, but this quarter, the segment was buoyed by strength in the company’s popular Catalyst and Meraki product lines, as well as SD-WAN and IoT routing, said Cisco chief financial officer R Scott Herren.

Cisco’s Catalyst line can now be managed via the Meraki dashboard, one of the company's more popular portfolio updates announced last year.

Product revenues, which was led by Secure, Agile Networks segment, climbed 9 per cent and service revenues increased by 2 per cent during Q2 2023, said Herren.

Cisco’s End-To-End Security segment posted 7 per cent growth during the second quarter of US$943 million, which Herren attributed to strength in the company’s zero-trust and unified management security approach.

Its struggling Collaboration segment declined 10 per cent year over year to US$958 million in revenue compared to Q2 2022, which the company attributed to declines in Meetings and collaboration devices, slightly offset by growth in Contact Center.

Robbins last quarter took to the company’s earnings call to confirm plans to “rebalance” certain business units, which included Cisco’s Collaboration segment.

The round of layoffs that took place in November following the earnings call included about 5 per cent of the company’s workforce.

Cisco’s Internet for the Future segment, which includes the company’s telecommunications, cloud, and optical networking products, declined 1 per cent year over year with revenues of US$1.31 billion.

This was driven by declines in the company’s Optical and Edge businesses.

The Webscale business, on the other hand, saw double-digit growth during the quarter, according to Herren.

For Cisco’s fiscal Q2 2023 which ended January 28, revenue climbed 7 per cent to US$13.59 billion compared to the same period a year ago.

Cisco posted non-GAAP earnings per share of 88 cents, a 5 per cent increase compared to a year ago and non-GAAP net income of US$3.6 billion in the second fiscal quarter of the year.

Recurring revenue now makes up 44 per cent of the once-hardware-focused tech giant’s annual revenue, a figure that climbed 6 per cent during Q2 2023, Robbins said.