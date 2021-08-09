Cisco denies report of developing private-cloud subscription service

By on
Cisco denies report of developing private-cloud subscription service

Cisco Systems said on Friday it was not planning to offer a solution to help companies shift to private data centres from public ones, after a report from The Information said the network gear maker was developing a subscription service for it.

The report said that Cisco's planned subscription service, called Cloud Stack, would also help manage hardware and software within private data centres for customers who cannot do so on their own, or would prefer to outsource it.

"We are focused on hybrid cloud tooling across public and private infrastructures. At this time we are not planning to offer a solution to specifically repatriate cloud apps and any suggestion otherwise is inaccurate," a company spokesperson said in a statement.

There is no clarity on the timeline for the launch of Cloud Stack, which is in the early stage of development, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

During the pandemic, demand for cloud service providers shot up as businesses, schools and government institutions looked for cost-effective ways to shift online.

Amazon Web Services pioneered the public cloud by letting businesses rent data centres on a subscription basis. Microsoft Corp's Azure and Google Cloud also help companies shift their operations to the public cloud.

