Cisco expands 'Designed For Business' SMB portfolio

Cisco has added more offerings to its ‘Designed for Business’ product portfolio for small and mid-sized businesses, with a focus on enabling remote working.

Launched in late 2019, “Designed for Business” is a curated portfolio of traditional products like Meraki and WebEx, as well as other offerings specific for small business customers to address networking, security, collaboration, cloud or internet connectivity needs.

The new bundles and offers added functionality for uses like setting up an office quickly, setting up secure guest wi-fi, seamless remote working, ransomware protection and safer business transactions.

It also now includes a new Cisco Business wireless mobile app to help configure and manage networks; new Meraki Wi-Fi 6 access points; and Meraki cloud-managed smart cameras.

“Small businesses are personal. With the current macroeconomic environment, we are committed to help keep small businesses strong, safe and smart through technology, so they continue to focus on keeping their business running,” said Cisco APJC managing director of commercial and small Business Bidhan Roy said.

“Cisco’s goal is to give small businesses access to the same best in class technology innovation as our enterprise customers, but ensuring it makes sense for their business and also balancing it with simplicity and usability. As our customers focus on navigating through turbulent times, we are here to ensure technology works as hard as they do.”

Cisco also launched the Virtual Demand Center to help respond to and support small businesses faster, connecting customers to Cisco and its channel partners when they need to schedule an appointment or arrange a call back.

The new additions to Cisco Designed for Business has been rolled out and is now available from April 2020 onwards.