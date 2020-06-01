Cisco launches SD-WAN solutions for business NBN

Cisco has launched a Secure SD-WAN solution for business NBN to help simplify SD-WAN deployment across Australia.

The solutions are based on pre-tested design options available via Cisco resellers, including managed service providers, system integrators and NBN retail service providers.

The Secure SD-WAN solutions aim to improve network speed, security and efficiency to enable businesses to move to the cloud quicker and gain direct internet access.

Cisco said businesses are “running up against significant complexity” in terms of circuit and SD-WAN equipment selection, integration, configuration and operation, and securing all of these adds another layer of complexity.

Cisco ANZ managing director for service provider Karen Negus said the company recognises the “enormous” potential of SD-WAN for Australian businesses as the technology started taking off globally last year.

“Access to quality connectivity is the prerequisite and is why we are working with business NBN,” she said.

“There are many options for customers to choose from, and it can be complex, however Cisco has worked with NBN Co’s engineers to make it easier for businesses to access a quality SD-WAN service.”

Cisco recently completed testing the SD-WAN kit over business NBN at NBN Co’s National

Test Facility to provide a series of reference designs for businesses of any size.

NBN Co general manager for business channels Keith Masterson said, “With new technologies and cloud services providing a whole range of competitive benefits to businesses, it’s important that they have access to the solutions they need over the NBN network, wherever they happen to be doing business.”

“We’re delighted with the work Cisco has done to develop simplified solutions for Australian businesses, making it easier for them to capture the opportunities presented in the digital world.”