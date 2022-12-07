Cisco launches SMB partner program to help partners get quotes out faster

Rodney Hamill (Cisco)
Cisco has launched its Partner Deal Express program to help partners sell to small and medium businesses.
 
The program aims to speed up partners' SMB sales by providing upfront discounts that don’t require approval on deals that fall under the program. It applies to EN and Meraki deals valued at up to $50,000 and security and collaboration deals under $25,000. 
 
Cisco will also review and adjust its SMB pricing on a quarterly basis, looking at historical pricing and competition - spokespeople said it was the first time Cisco has done this. Prices will be tailored to each country. 
 
“A normal deal process is very much geared to bigger deals," said Cisco ANZ managing director of partner, routes to market and small to medium business sales, Rodney Hamill, "but when you’re doing thousands of smaller deals it slowed things down and made it harder for partners to transact. The work the team has done has helped us get that scale.

A simplified and streamlined process would help partners “get quotes out a lot faster”.

The Partner Deal Express program includes four product families partners can use to construct solutions:
  • Cisco Meraki, for cloud-controlled Wi-Fi routing and security
  • Webex by Cisco, for enterprise-grade collaboration platform
  • Duo, for multi-factor authentication 
  • Cisco Umbrella, for cloud-delivered security.
  • Cisco On Premise portfolio, Cisco Catalyst, Cisco Business and Cisco Firepower series
Cisco will launching a new SMB website for APJC available in different languages for APJC countries.
 
The SMB segment was among the fastest growing for Cisco in its 2022 financial year. 
