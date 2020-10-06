Cisco ordered to pay US$1.9b in patent infringement suit

By on
Cisco ordered to pay US$1.9b in patent infringement suit

Cisco Systems has been ordered to pay US$1.9 billion for infringing on four patents belonging to cybersecurity startup Centripetal Networks in a ruling made Monday.

The decision was made by District Judge Henry Coke Morgan in a non-jury trial in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, where Centripetal Networks had accused Cisco of patent infringement in a lawsuit that was filed in February 2018.

Cisco vowed to appeal.

“We are disappointed with the trial court’s decision given the substantial evidence of non-infringement, invalidity and that Cisco’s innovations predate the patents by many years,” a Cisco spokesperson said in a statement to CRN USA. “We look forward to the Federal Circuit’s review on appeal.”

In its lawsuit, cybersecurity solutions provider Centripetal Networks alleged that Cisco had incorporated the startup’s network protection technology into its own products within a year of having presented to the networking giant, according to Bloomberg.

The judge found that Cisco’s infringement of Centripetal Networks’ patents was “willful and egregious,” causing him to increase the US$755.8 million he said Cisco owed the startup by 2.5 times. Cisco must also pay Centripetal Networks a 10 percent royalty on some of its products over the next five years, with that percentage dropping to 5 percent for the subsequent three years.

This article originally appeared at crn.com

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © 2018 The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.
Tags:
cisco networking

Partner Content

TMLabs releases new ServiceNow application that integrates with LexisNexis
TMLabs releases new ServiceNow application that integrates with LexisNexis
How young IT professionals can improve their sales acumen and performance
How young IT professionals can improve their sales acumen and performance
Department of Justice and Community Safety Victoria selects Beezy intelligent workplace
Department of Justice and Community Safety Victoria selects Beezy intelligent workplace
Data protection trends and why cloud management matter
Data protection trends and why cloud management matter
The simplest way to achieve network resilience
The simplest way to achieve network resilience

Sponsored Whitepapers

What's driving MSP revenues?
What's driving MSP revenues?
How to plan your business&#8217;s rebound
How to plan your business’s rebound
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
Cloud application revenue made easy
Cloud application revenue made easy

Most Read Articles

Deloitte &#8216;doubling down&#8217; on US$750M AWS business

Deloitte ‘doubling down’ on US$750M AWS business
VMware CEO&#8217;s biggest statements at VMworld 2020

VMware CEO’s biggest statements at VMworld 2020
TechOne ordered to pay former exec $5.2m

TechOne ordered to pay former exec $5.2m
Microsoft 365 wobbles after faulty update

Microsoft 365 wobbles after faulty update
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Poll

How will Microsoft brand the next perpetual release of Office?
Microsoft Office 2021
Microsoft Office One
Microsoft Office 2019 Version II
Microsoft Office: The Last Word
Microsoft Office Origins: Resurgence
View poll archive

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?