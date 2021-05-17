Cisco security lead Steve Moros jumps to Proofpoint

Cisco’s ANZ director of cybersecurity Steve Moros has left the company to join cybersecurity and compliance vendor Proofpoint.

Moros will lead Proofpoint’s Asia-Pacific Advanced Technology Group, where he will lead sales and go-to-market for Proofpoint's advanced technology products across the APAC region.

The company’s advanced technology solutions include Security Awareness Training, Cloud App Security Broker and Email Fraud Detection, as well as web isolation and zero-trust networking products.

It took Moros on board for his passion for building security awareness and focused on helping organisations increase their cybersecurity resilience capabilities, processes and strategies around protecting their data, assets and customers.

“Proofpoint’s unique people-centric approach to cybersecurity offers organisations new and unparalleled protection and visibility for their greatest security and compliance risk – their people,” Moros said.

He added that the vendor "is the trusted cybersecurity partner to some of the world’s most respected companies and we have an exceptional opportunity to gain traction across the Asia Pacific theatre.

“[An] amazing corporate culture was a key motivator for joining the team. I look forward to bringing award-winning solutions to market, to help regional organisations navigate a complex and ever-evolving cyber threat landscape to better protect their business and their customers.”

Moros wrapped up a 20 year career at Cisco where he held a number of sales and management roles, working specifically with banking and finance clients before leading the vendor’s cybersecurity practice. He also briefly worked at Intel as an account manager.