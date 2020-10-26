Cisco signs Bluechip Infotech for small business solutions

Cisco signs Bluechip Infotech for small business solutions

Cisco has signed Bluechip Infotech as a key partner of its small business program, which the vendor is launching in Australia. 

The small business solutions set is a portfolio of Cisco products targeted at fulfilling much of a small business's IT and networking needs. 

The partnership will allow Bluechip to extend the Cisco small business product lineup to the distie's channel partners. 

Cisco's Aussie channel chief Luke Power said the company was excited to team up with Bluechip. 

Bluechip was selected for the program given their strength and work they do with MSP’s & Integrators in the small to medium business space. Cisco and Bluechip are excited to now be able to offer Cisco Small Business products to their channel partners across Australia,” he said.

Bluechip Infotech managing director Johnson Hsiung said: "The Cisco Small Business portfolio is a great addition to our existing networking solutions offering and will be a good fit for our channel Partners." 

