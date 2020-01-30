Cisco's new Perform Plus program goes live

Cisco's Perform Plus Program for partners, first announced in November 2019, is now live.

Cisco Perform Plus, a program focused on incentives for bringing in SMB customers, is officially available to Cisco channel partners. Cisco said that about 4,000 partners worldwide are eligible to participate in the program today, making it the quickest ramping channel program of the tech giant's history.

The company Cisco additionally revealed a handful of updates to its partner program this week, including faster deal registration and additional help closing deals for small and medium-sized customers.

Cisco Perform Plus will reward partners for growing their total business across hardware and perpetual software, regardless of whether partners sell to public, private or service provider customers.

"The more you grow, the more you earn. It’s that simple," said Marc Monday, global head of small business at Cisco, in his blog post about the program updates.

Alongside rewarding partners for all growth, Cisco is also offering two new bonuses for growth in SMB business and for selling and growing Enterprise Networking and Cisco Security solutions together.

Cisco also announced that partners with Opportunity Incentive Program-approved deals for mid-size and small accounts will soon have access to Partner Help Pro, which offers additional pre-sales engineering support from Cisco over the lifecycle of the opportunity. Partner Help Pro is subject to certain thresholds, Cisco said.

This article originally appeared at crn.com