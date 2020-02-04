Citadel Group boosts Content Manager business with Linked Training acquisition

Canberra-based MSP Citadel Group has acquired Micro Focus Content Manager specialist Linked Training.

Linked specialises in training end users and administrators in Content Manager, both in person and through a cloud-based eLearning platform. Content Manager was previously known as HP TRIM and HP Content Manager until it was rebranded when Micro Focus bought HPE’s software business in September 2017.

Linked’s business and assets will be incorporated into Citadel’s own Content Manager specialist business Kapish. While Citadel said the Linked acquisition wasn’t a key part of its overall M&A strategy, it will broaden the depth of Kapish’s training services for Content Manager customers.

Citadel has more cause for celebration: the company also scored two contract extensions with the Department of Defence.

Defence elected to extend both its extension options for its two support contracts with Citadel until July 2021.

The company said in an ASX statement that it expects Defence to issue a new tender (or something similar) for the longer-term sustainment contract, in which Citadel plans to participate.

“We are very pleased to be awarded the two contract extensions by the Department of Defence, reflecting the quality work that Citadel has delivered to the Department over many years,” said Citadel chief executive Mark McConnell.

“This news comes on the back of other recent material contract extensions, including the 10-year contract extension for Enterprise Pathology Software for Queensland Health announced on 13 December 2019.”

Citadel has in recent years embarked on a journey to transform itself from a managed services provider into a global software and services company as part of its ‘Citadel 2.0’ initiative.