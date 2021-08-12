Citadel Group scores $1.4 million software deal with CSIRO

Citadel Group scores $1.4 million software deal with CSIRO

Citadel Group has secured a multiyear deal with the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) to deploy its Citadel-IX information management platform.

The three-year, $1.4 million contract aims to help CSIRO scientists work with no downtime and enable research hubs to collaborate remotely.

Citadel-IX, short for Citadel Information Exchange, is an electronic document and records management system (eDRMS) SaaS platform that helps manage records, regulatory data and content in the cloud. It combines cloud-based enterprise information management, software and service management as a scalable platform.

“The real benefit with Citadel-IX is CSIRO can outsource the secure data storage and proactive monitoring of our information management solution as a fully managed service that will continuously evolve to respond to the increasingly sophisticated cyber threats,” Citadel Group public sector lead Stewart Hollingdrake said.

The deal follows the company recently securing ISO 27001 certification and assessment at the PROTECTED level by Information Security Registered Assessor Program (IRAP), with Citadel-IX becoming the first publicly available platform to achieve the level.

Citadel Group chief executive and managing director Mark McConnell said, “This agreement stands as an outstanding endorsement of the superior quality of the Citadel IX platform.”

“While it is true that all of our clients expect (and receive) the highest standards of secure information management, this flagship agreement stands apart because it is with the national agency responsible for setting the government’s ICT agenda.”

