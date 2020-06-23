Citadel Group scores govt wins for content management-as-a-service offering

Canberra managed service provider Citadel Group has announced that it has secured new government clients for its Citadel content management-as-a-service offering.

The company signed Victoria University (VU) and Campbelltown City Council (CCC) as clients after winning request for tenders from both organisations in 2019.

The product dubbed Citadel I-X combines enterprise information management with cloud-based technology, software, and service management as a scalable platform.

Both clients sought to migrate existing information to Citadel I-X to replace legacy applications.

Citadel head of business development Stewart Hollingdrake said, “The Council and

University wanted to focus on their business operations and engage a partner that could manage their information effectively in a secure, managed and fully accessible way.

"The solution being implemented across each site will ensure full records compliance with Service Level Agreements that provide clear, measurable performance indicators.”



The projects are covered by five-year managed services contracts, with a team of cloud and information management specialists providing advice and support. Citadel will also provide ongoing maintenance and support for the end to end solution (both application and infrastructure), full disaster recovery services with advanced data loss protections.

Citadel chief executive Mark McConnell said, “We are proud to be working with CCC and VU to transform the way they manage their information. Citadel-IX is a leading solution which provides security, scalability and flexibility for organisations of all sizes.”