Citadel Group to be acquired by Pacific Equity Partners for $500m

By on
Citadel Group to be acquired by Pacific Equity Partners for $500m

Managed services provider and software developer Citadel Group will be acquired by Pacific Equity Partners (PEP) for more than $500 million.

The Australian private equity firm proposed to wholly acquire the company for $5.70 per share, or a 43 percent premium over the current share price of $3.98.

Citadel’s board unanimously recommended that shareholders vote in favour of the proposal in the absence of a superior one.

Citadel board chair Peter Leahy said, “The [PEP acquisition bid] is an attractive transaction which provides an all-cash option for Citadel shareholders. The Citadel board has unanimously concluded that the Scheme represents a compelling outcome for our shareholders, customers, suppliers, and staff.”

“The price is a very tangible measure of the value and quality of Citadel’s industry leading expertise in specialist software and critical secure information management in complex environments like healthcare, defence and national security, government and tertiary education.”

“At a significant premium to the current trading price, PEP’s offer provides Citadel shareholders with certainty of value and the opportunity to realise their investment in full for cash.”

“Citadel’s customers will benefit from access to a broader product suite and service capability given Citadel’s ability to invest more in growth markets and sectors, and further develop its industry-leading software solutions, with PEP’s backing. In addition, the Scheme is positive news for Citadel staff, as we believe there will be increased opportunities to develop new technologies with new partners and advance and grow their careers.”

Shareholders also have the option to take a scrip alternative to enable them to retain an indirect interest in the business. They can choose either all-cash, all-scrip or a combination of the two.

Citadel expects the acquisition will finalise in December 2020, subject to some conditions satisfied.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
acquisition citadel group msp pacific equity partners peter leahy private equity services

Most Read Articles

HPE beats Dell in server market-share battle in 2020

HPE beats Dell in server market-share battle in 2020
Vocus, Optus partner on wholesale mobile offering

Vocus, Optus partner on wholesale mobile offering
2020 CRN Impact Award winners announced!

2020 CRN Impact Award winners announced!
Intel exec signals aggressive channel strategy

Intel exec signals aggressive channel strategy
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Partner Content

Department of Justice and Community Safety Victoria selects Beezy intelligent workplace
Department of Justice and Community Safety Victoria selects Beezy intelligent workplace
The simplest way to achieve network resilience
The simplest way to achieve network resilience
Maximise data capacity, detect anomalies and forward plan with CloudIQ
Maximise data capacity, detect anomalies and forward plan with CloudIQ
Hardware at heart
Hardware at heart
TMLabs releases world first third-party access application for ServiceNow
TMLabs releases world first third-party access application for ServiceNow

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?