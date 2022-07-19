Citadel Group's Kapish deploys Micro Focus-based Content Manager Cloud to AusTrade

The Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) has gone live with Kapish’s secure cloud-based record management system Kapish Content Manager Cloud.

Based on Micro Focus’ Content Manager, Kapish Content Manager Cloud is an electronic document and records management system (EDRMS) that stores and manages protected-level information in the secure cloud as a fully-managed service. It has also secured PROTECTED level by Information Security Registered Assessor Program (IRAP) and ISO 27001 certification.

The platform was chosen to handle Austrade’s complex record, regulatory, data and content management needs in the secure cloud, as the agency increasingly had to accommodate remote working through a protected cloud-first approach.

With Content Manager Cloud going live, Kapish is managing some half a million Austrade records spanning over 30 years of corporate information and will continue to capture more newly generated material.

“Austrade is implementing a modern workplace for their staff using Teams for all their document collaboration. They were looking for a way to manage their records compliance in that environment and wanted a secure cloud-based record solution,” Kapish head of business development Stewart Hollingdrake said.

“By going live with Kapish Content Manager Cloud, we can provide them with a SaaS solution that supports remote working and will continuously evolve to give them the best protection from increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.”

Austrade is the latest government client win for Kapish across Australia, joining the CSIRO, the ACT Government, Brisbane City Council, NSW Crown Solicitor’s Office and Yoorrook Justice Commission.

Citadel Group chief executive Mark McConnell said Kapish’s IRAP protection was “a game-changer” for Austrade.

“[The agency] had a clear focus and requirement around advanced cyber security and our assessment provides that peace of mind,” McConnell said.

“Here is the perfect way for government departments, agencies and private businesses to meet increased records management demands and comply with stringent regulations around secure cloud management, without the need for further training or adding additional layers to workflow.”