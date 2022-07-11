Citadel Group's Kapish scores $4 million ACT government information management contract

The Australian Capital Territory government has secured a contract with Citadel Group's Kapish to migrate to a new cloud-based, Micro Focus-based record management system.

The $4 million deal is for three years, plus extension options, to migrate the ACT government to Kapish Content Manager Cloud, bringing together 10 separate existing data instances onto the platform.

Based on Micro Focus’ Content Manager, Kapish Content Manager Cloud is an electronic document and records management system (EDRMS) that stores and manages protected-level information in the secure cloud as a fully-managed service. As part of a worldwide agreement signed earlier this year, Kapish provides secure cloud capability for Micro Focus’ platform.

Kapish said the platform would support the regulatory, data and content requirements of 5,800 users as a whole-of-government cloud platform, providing the capability to fully manage and maintain compliance and functionality across a suite of platforms.

“This contract with the ACT Government closely follows our significant information management contract with CSIRO, cementing our position as Canberra’s go-to enterprise information management partner,” Kapish head of business development Stewart Hollingdrake said.

“We provide a cost-effective, low risk, proven system that underpins a modern workplace and delivers the best protection from increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.”

Kapish said its platform would help support changes to work practices like increased remote working, as well as underpin an agile operational model to support cross-location collaboration with a protected cloud-first approach.

The ACT government is Kapish’s latest government win, with other clients like the CSIRO, Brisbane City Council, NSW Crown Solicitor’s Office and Yoorrook Justice Commission.

Citadel Group chief executive Mark McConnell said, “Customers see our five-year worldwide partnership with Micro Focus and know we are perfectly placed to safely manage every step of their information flow thanks to secure cloud capability for Micro Focus’ Content Manager.”

“We’re delighted the ACT Government has joined the growing number of government customers who value our unbeaten mix of stringent security and seamless support.”