Citadel Group's Kapish scores records management platform deployment with CSIRO

The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) has tapped Australian information management company Kapish to deploy a new cloud-based records management system.

Kapish, part of Canberra-based software and services company The Citadel Group, secured a three-year agreement to provide the Kapish Content Manager Cloud platform to the CSIRO, as well as support services.

Kapish said the platform going live would enable the CSIRO’s scientists to undertake their research projects with minimal downtime and enabling multiple research hubs to securely work together remotely.

The platform also provided the agency’s sensitive information with protections provided through its ISO 27001 certification and assessment at the PROTECTED level by Information Security Registered Assessor Program (IRAP).

“The real benefit to CSIRO going live with Kapish Content Manager Cloud is they can outsource information management and secure data storage as a fully managed service that safely connects their worldwide workforce and continuously evolves to respond to increasingly sophisticated cyber threats,” Kapish head of business development Stewart Hollingdrake said.

Citadel Group chief executive Mark McConnell said the selection of Kapish to provide the service stands as “an outstanding endorsement of the superior quality” of its Content Manager Cloud platform.

“This flagship agreement with such an important and influential client stands apart because it is with the national agency that is responsible for setting the government’s ICT agenda,” McConnell said.

“Kapish Content Manager Cloud remains the only publicly available PROTECTED level IRAP assessed platform nationally, making both the ISO 27001 certification and IRAP assessment testament to our hard work and commitment to bringing an unparalleled layer of security to our valued clients, including the CSIRO.”

Citadel Group, which was then listed on the ASX, acquired Kapish in 2016 for $17.5 million at the time. Kapish was a Hewlett Packard Enterprise gold partner, one of only two for its HPE TRIM records manager suite of document and records management solutions in Australia at the time, alongside Optus.