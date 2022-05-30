Citadel Group's Kapish tapped to deploy records management system for Yoorrook Justice Commission

The Yoorrook Justice Commission has tapped Melbourne IT services provider Kapish to help build an official record of the impacts of colonisation on Victorian First Nations Peoples.

The commission will investigate injustices experienced by First Nations People in Victoria, including by collecting nuther-mooyoop, the Boonwurrung word for truth, which the commission has adopted to mean submission.

Kapish, which was acquired by Canberra-based software and services company The Citadel Group in 2016, will support the commission by deploying a cloud-based records management system.

The information management provider will use its cloud services to classify collect, store and archive culturally sensitive stories submitted in a range of forms.

A nuther-mooyoop can be made in writing, photos, video or audio recording, cultural artefacts, and any other medium.

Kapish general manager Ryan Harris said the company was delighted to be supporting the first, official truth-telling commission.

“The partnership is also developing innovative solutions to respectful and culturally sensitive information management,” he said.

“We have been working closely with Yoorrook to ensure all submissions are treated securely and respectfully, whichever form they may take, with particular focus on ensuring First Peoples’ data sovereignty is always front of mind.”

Yoorrook has started receiving nuther-mooyoop from Elders, and will soon invite other First Nations Peoples followed by the broader Victorian community.

The commission has also begun to hold wurrek tyerrang (public hearings), via yarning circles, workshops and round tables.

Citadel Group chief executive Mark McConnell said, “Our ‘Commission as a Service’ approach has matured into a scalable and repeatable records management solution within complex organisations.”

“That we can stand up a fully operational service in a very tight timeframe is testament to our professional capability, flexibility, agility and maturity.

“The clear benefit to the client is knowing they are in safe hands and free to focus on the important work of the Commission.”

Kapish also assisted the Victorian Royal Commission into the Management of Police Informants with its cloud content management system and won a contract with the CSIRO last month to deploy a records management system.