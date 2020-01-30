Citrix appoints new ANZ boss

By on
Citrix appoints new ANZ boss
Keith Buckley

Citrix has appointed Keith Buckley as its new area vice president for Australia and New Zealand.

Buckley replaces Erin Butler, who returned to Citrix USA to take on a new role spearheading customer success for the Americas East region.

Buckley will report to Citrix APJ senior vice president of sales and services Colin Brookes and has been tasked with driving growth across the region.

“As a business, we strive to support organisations in Australia and New Zealand to stamp out workplace complexity and unlock employee productivity and creativity. I am confident in Keith’s leadership to help Citrix achieve these ambitions and we’re delighted to have him on board,” Brookes said in a statement.

“We also thank Erin Butler for the leadership and passion she has brought to the Australian and New Zealand team over the past 12 months. We will always find ways to keep great talent within Citrix and we wish her all the best as she returns home to a new role with us.”

Buckley joins Citrix after more than three years as Riverbed’s ANZ vice president, joining the company in 2016. Prior to that, he also led the ANZ operations of McAfee, worked at EMC as its general manager for commercial and emerging markets, headed Symantec’s Pacific Region, and held multiple sales roles at Dell Australia and Dell Ireland.

“I am thrilled to join Citrix at a time when traditional approaches to business productivity are being challenged and rewritten. Citrix will remain at the forefront of conversations about better ways of working that meet the needs of both business leaders and employees,” Buckley said in a statement.

“I look forward to working with the Citrix team and meeting our partners and customers over the coming months, to understand how we can bring our extensive knowledge and experience to industries in Australia and New Zealand in 2020 and beyond.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
citrix erin butler keith buckley networking riverbed

Most Read Articles

AWS reveals rollback required to restore Sydney outage

AWS reveals rollback required to restore Sydney outage
AWS cloud issues hit Sydney region

AWS cloud issues hit Sydney region
Why you shouldn't send any emails this weekend

Why you shouldn't send any emails this weekend
Defence spends big with Data#3, IBM and Telstra

Defence spends big with Data#3, IBM and Telstra
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Poll

What's your top marketing tactic for 2020?
Long lunches with customers and prospects
Content marketing to drive website visits
Social media
More use of CRM
Word of mouth
Online ads
View poll archive

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?