Citrix appoints new APJ channel chief

Citrix has named Kathy Chen its new vice president of channel across its Asia-Pacific and Japan business.

Chen replaces Singapore-based Manish Sharma, who left Citrix in November 2019 to join virtual storage vendor StorMagic.

Chen will be responsible for the Citrix partner ecosystem in the region and oversee the growth of the channel business. She will report to Citrix senior vice president of worldwide partner sales Bronwyn Hastings.

“Citrix is a world-class enabler of digital business with solutions that deliver the experience, security and choice that people and organisations need to innovate, engage customers and be productive – anytime and anywhere,” Chen said in a statement.

“I look forward to working with our partners and mutual customers achieve their digital transformation goals.”

Chen joined Citrix in 2017 as area vice president of Greater China, based out of Hong Kong. Prior to that, she held various managerial roles at Twitter, Microsoft, Cisco, CA Technologies and 3Com.