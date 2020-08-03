Citrix commits to US$1B cloud spend

Citrix Systems Inc., a unified workspace, networking and analytics solutions provider, has committed to spending US$1 billion for cloud services from an unnamed third-party cloud provider through June 2029, according to a regulatory document filed today.

Citrix amended an agreement with the provider in May, and said it has US$987.9 million of remaining obligations under that deal as of June 30, the company’s quarterly revenue filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states. The filing covers the quarter that ended June 30.

The acknowledgement of the cloud deal follows an announcement this month that Citrix was expanding its partnership with Microsoft – an alliance billed as one of the industry’s longest strategic match-ups. Under the new multi-year agreement, Microsoft Azure – Microsoft’s cloud platform – will “a preferred cloud platform” for Citrix. Citrix will move its existing on-premises customers to Microsoft Azure to help enable their employees to work anywhere across devices, and the two companies will provide joint tools to facilitate the transition.

Citrix and Microsoft said they’re partnering to help organizations accelerate their shift to the cloud and their adoption of digital workspaces and virtual desktops. They plan to “reimagine” new, flexible workspaces amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that has forced companies to shutter offices and have employees work remotely, and to reconfigure those offices to accommodate safety measures once they reopen.

Citrix Workspace also will be “a preferred digital workspace solution” for Microsoft under the deal.

Citrix and Microsoft did not immediately respond to CRN inquiries.

This article originally appeared at crn.com