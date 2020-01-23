Citrix delivers security fixes, urges instant deployment

By on
Citrix delivers security fixes, urges instant deployment

Citrix has delivered permanent fixes for a series of serious flaws in its products.

News of the bugs emerged just before Christmas 2019, during CRN Australia’s summer break. Sibling publication iTnews revealed the problem: CVE-2019-19781 impacted Citrix application delivery controllers and SD-WAN products and meant attackers could access a victim’s LAN over the internet.

Citrix has rushed out mitigations that harden its products, but attackers have already started to exploit the problem. The vendor delivered some patches, for ADCs, earlier this week. 

News posted today detailing permanent patches for SD-WAN WANOP products will therefore be welcomed by Citrix partners and end-customers alike.

The patches can be found here and will require an upgrade to recent versions of Citrix code. Citrix has also provided an assessment tool, here.

Today’s releases don’t end the saga, because a patch is still a couple of days away for some versions of Citrix ADC and Citrix Gateway.

Citrix says “we strongly encourage customers to apply the permanent fixes as soon as possible.”

CRN hopes that won’t spoil the Australia Day long weekend for our readers.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
attacks citrix flaws netscaler security

Most Read Articles

Cisco to replace 87 models of WiFI access point

Cisco to replace 87 models of WiFI access point
Veeam &#8216;streamlines&#8217; channel by replacing Tech Data with Dicker Data

Veeam ‘streamlines’ channel by replacing Tech Data with Dicker Data
AWS slashes DR prices by 80 percent

AWS slashes DR prices by 80 percent
DXC claims contractor fraud, lawyer says it's 'nonsense'

DXC claims contractor fraud, lawyer says it's 'nonsense'
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Poll

What will be your biggest business challenge for 2020?
Slow economic growth and its impact on customers
Transitioning to an MSP model
Finding and retaining skilled staff
Finding time to work ON the business as well as IN it
No challenge: 2020 will be non-stop unicorns, rainbows and fun!
View poll archive

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?