Citrix launches simplified partner program

Global cloud computing company Citrix has launched a new, simplified partner program under parent company Cloud Software Group (CSG).

The new program will take effect first week of March this year.

“We are rebuilding the structure of our partner program so your incentives are simple and clear,” Citrix said.

With several different programs all containing different incentives and rules, Citrix highlighted that its current program guide is extensive, but can be difficult to navigate.

Citrix said the new program is designed to bring predictability, profitability and success for CSG partners, based their feedback.

“It dramatically simplifies our channel approach to drive better transparency and efficiency for our partners and ensure we are rewarding those partners most invested in the success of our joint customers,” Citrix said.

IntraSystems chief executive officer Paul Kunze said, “I’m pleased to see the Cloud Software Group, specifically Citrix, recognises the necessity of a partner program change that will benefit both partners and customers.

“Simplification is at the forefront of the new program, which allows partners such as us to focus on enhancing customer success with the exceptional solutions Citrix has to offer.”

CSG is the owner of both Citrix and TIBCO after their merger in October 2022.

However, the company has said the new partner program will only apply to Citrix partners.

Earlier on, CSG stated it intended to move to a unified program that includes TIBCO.

“For now, all TIBCO partners will continue to operate under the current TIBCO partner program with which they are familiar.

"We will share timelines with TIBCO partners as the program merger gets closer,” CSG said.

In April 2022, Citrix announced major partner program changes, including channel chief shifts, incentive changes and automation.