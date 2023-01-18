Citrix launches simplified partner program

By on
Citrix launches simplified partner program

Global cloud computing company Citrix has launched a new, simplified partner program under parent company Cloud Software Group (CSG).

The new program will take effect first week of March this year.

“We are rebuilding the structure of our partner program so your incentives are simple and clear,” Citrix said.

With several different programs all containing different incentives and rules, Citrix highlighted that its current program guide is extensive, but can be difficult to navigate.

Citrix said the new program is designed to bring predictability, profitability and success for CSG partners, based their feedback.

“It dramatically simplifies our channel approach to drive better transparency and efficiency for our partners and ensure we are rewarding those partners most invested in the success of our joint customers,” Citrix said.

IntraSystems chief executive officer Paul Kunze said, “I’m pleased to see the Cloud Software Group, specifically Citrix, recognises the necessity of a partner program change that will benefit both partners and customers.

“Simplification is at the forefront of the new program, which allows partners such as us to focus on enhancing customer success with the exceptional solutions Citrix has to offer.”

CSG is the owner of both Citrix and TIBCO after their merger in October 2022.

However, the company has said the new partner program will only apply to Citrix partners.

Earlier on, CSG stated it intended to move to a unified program that includes TIBCO.

“For now, all TIBCO partners will continue to operate under the current TIBCO partner program with which they are familiar.

"We will share timelines with TIBCO partners as the program merger gets closer,” CSG said.

In April 2022, Citrix announced major partner program changes, including channel chief shifts, incentive changes and automation.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
citrix cloud csg partners vdi

Partner Content

Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy’s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy’s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
Digital solutions fuel productivity, creativity in 'new age' of work
Digital solutions fuel productivity, creativity in 'new age' of work
Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring
Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring
'Empowering' resellers to go the next level in promoting consumer cyber safety
'Empowering' resellers to go the next level in promoting consumer cyber safety
Why the Essential Eight is an ideal path for MSPs
Why the Essential Eight is an ideal path for MSPs

Sponsored Whitepapers

Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive

Most Read Articles

Salesforce to lay off 7,000 employees

Salesforce to lay off 7,000 employees
Save these August dates for CRN Pipeline 2023!

Save these August dates for CRN Pipeline 2023!
Melbourne's 6clicks launches risk and compliance marketplace

Melbourne's 6clicks launches risk and compliance marketplace
AEC to replace payroll system for temporary election workforce

AEC to replace payroll system for temporary election workforce

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?