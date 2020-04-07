Citrix reseller Ctrl-Alt-Del deploys Virtual Apps and Desktops to Queensland Health

Brisbane-based Ctrl-Alt-Del IT Consultancy has been awarded a contract with Queensland Health to provide Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops.

The company delivered 2500 new licences as the agency looks to meet increased demand for the products as part of Queensland’s efforts to combat the Coronavirus pandemic.

Ctrl-Alt-Del also worked alongside vendor partner Citrix and distributor Dicker Data to negotiate price from more than the $1 million suggested retail price down to just under $500,000, or a 55 percent discount.

Ctrl-Alt-Del managing director Warren Simondson said, “We are proud to always offer all businesses the support they need to manage their IT budget in the most effective way, but now, more than ever, we will ensure that all industries get the budgetary relief needed to continue through this difficult time.”

The decision to grant the sizable discount was to ensure funding for frontline health workers “was better spent” to battle the current COVID-19 pandemic as a whole.

With the new licences, more Queensland Health staff are now able to work in remote locations.

“Ctrl-Alt-Del IT Consultancy has always been about providing the best service and expertise to all people inclusively ensuring no one is left without support and no one is taken advantage of by opportunistic profit takers that flood our industry,” Simondson added.