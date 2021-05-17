Citrix snaps up former local AT&T executive to lead ANZ

Martin Creighan has been named managing director of Australia and New Zealand for Citrix.

After nearly 16 and a half years with AT&T, Crieghan left the company at the end of last year with seven years as the company’s ANZ managing director under his belt.

Based in Sydney, Creighan will report to APJ sales and services senior vice president Colin Brookes and will be responsible for driving the company’s strategy and sales across the region.

The company said he is to support organisations seeking to manage flexible ways of working as they recover from the volatility caused by the pandemic.

“At Citrix, we are invested in empowering and supporting organisations as they bounce back from the social and economic challenges caused by the pandemic. We are delighted to welcome Martin who will be pivotal in driving our local growth ambitions and company direction in Australia and New Zealand,” Brookes said of the appointment.

Creighan has held numerous senior leadership and sales positions across tech, telco and defence over the last three decades.

In addition to AT&T, he held senior business development and managerial roles at Radware and SecureNet/Baltimore Technologies, and was also an operations specialist and master training specialist with the United States Navy.

Until the end of 2020, Creighan spent two years as a non-executive director of the American Chamber of Commerce Australia.

“I am elated to join Citrix at a time where businesses all over the world are rediscovering what it means to work with flexibility,” he said.

“Whether it is adopting a hybrid, traditional or a fully flexible work arrangement – Citrix is at the centre of these discussions and I am thrilled to share my knowledge and experience to support customers as they build their new future of work.

“I look forward to collaborating with the local team, and meeting our extensive partner and customer network, to better understand how we can support their immediate and longer-term needs.”