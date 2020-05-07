Citrix takes Remote PC Access to the cloud

Citrix has extended its Remote PC Access solution to the cloud and is now available as part of its Desktop Service and Desktop Essentials offering.

The change allows customers to deliver a virtual desktop and high-performance experience to allow users to safely access apps, information and resources while working remotely.

The vendor is advertising the solution as a replacement of virtual private networks (VPNs), which Citrix said suffer from slow performance and access issues according to an internally commissioned survey. It also cited security and privacy concerns from a separate study.

Citrix senior product marketing manager for desktop and applications group Paul Carley said, “As employees settle into the new normal of working from home, it is more important than ever to provide access to a consistent and familiar set of tools that keep them engaged and productive while keeping corporate information safe.”

Remote PC Access is also available in the virtual versions of Citrix Desktop Service and Desktop Essentials, enabling the service on both physical desktops and virtual desktop infrastructure located on-premises or in public clouds.

“The shift to remote work has accelerated the move to the cloud,” Carley said. “And we’re meeting our customers there with solutions that enable them to create the secure digital workspaces that meet their needs now and in the future.”