Citrix unveils new marketing kits for partners

Citrix has unveiled a new set of co-branded campaigns for its channel partners.

The new marketing kits were designed around feedback from Citrix’s CSP partner survey (pdf) and CSP Journey to the Cloud partner marketing campaign.

The kits aim to drive education, awareness, and trust in a customisable and fast-to-market option, and also focuses on full solutions instead of specific products.

In a blog post, Citrix global market development manager for CSP Alissa Plumley said, “We recognize that, as service providers, you typically do not promote specific products but rather the solution that is powered by Citrix in combination with other key products.”

“Because of this, we’ve designed these campaigns to lead with the business outcomes Citrix empowers: choice, experience, and security. We’ve also woven business continuity themes throughout each campaign to support your ongoing conversations with customers.”

Plumley added that the new campaign mirrors Citrix’s Partner Marketing Kickstart campaign kits, also having copy and design for email, landing pages, social and blogs.

“We encourage you to take the provided copy and make it your own. For example, while the blogs have multiple recommended titles to use as the foundation, we encourage you to add your partner culture and expertise,” Plumley said.

“The anchor assets are a simple PowerPoint where you can add your partner name, logo in the header, and a call to action in the footer. The user experience is simple and doesn’t require another application to customize.”

The marketing kits are available to download on SalesIQ.