Civica implements SaaS solution for Believe Housing Australia

Global IT services provider Civica will implement its Cx Housing SaaS solution for community provider Believe Housing Australia in a five-year agreement.

Believe Housing Australia owns or manages more than 2,000 homes and supports around 5,000 tenants across South Australia.

Following this migration, Civica aims to improve its interaction with tenants and enable better data management and analysis.

This comes one month after Civica announced it would migrate community housing provider City West Housing to the cloud, and two months after it announced it would implement its solutions for specialist disability accommodation provider Enliven Housing.

With over 400 customers, Civica’s Housing and Asset Management solutions allows community housing providers to provide their tenants with greater choice in managing payments and vacancies, while also improving the overall tenant experience, in a single view platform.

The implementation is set to go live in the first half of 2024.

“Our Cx Housing solution plays a vital role in offering a unified perspective on each customer and their property, enabling community housing providers to gain valuable insights and adapt services for a brighter tomorrow," Civica APAC director of housing Neale Walsh said.

Believe Housing executive general manager Australia, Stacey Northover, said “our decision to invest in Civica's housing management system underscores our dedication to gaining a comprehensive understanding of our tenants' needs.”

“Furthermore, it positions us favourably for growth and efficient operations on a larger scale in the future and supports our staff to effectively undertake their role.”