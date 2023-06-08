Civica moves City West Housing to the cloud

By on
Global IT services provider Civica will implement its Cx Housing SaaS solution for community housing provider City West Housing in a four-year agreement.

City West Housing manages approximately 1,600 residents in 900 apartments in inner Sydney.

Following this migration, City West Housing aims to improve its interaction with residences, and enable better data management and analysis.

This comes less than a month after Civica announced it would migrate specialist disability accommodation provider Enliven Housing services to the cloud.

With over 400 customers, Civica’s Housing and Asset Management solutions allows community housing providers to provide their tenants with greater choice in managing payments and vacancies, while also improving the overall tenant experience.

Civica’s Cx Housing provides this information from a single view platform, helping local governments and councils to deliver responsive services while minimising costs.

City West Housing said it is prioritising the need for a customer focused cloud-based housing management system with Civica’s software solution

The implementation is set to go live June 19, 2023.

“We’re excited to be supporting City West Housing by providing choice to their residents,” Civica APAC managing director of housing Neale Walsh said.

“Our Cx Housing solution provides a crucial, single view of each customer and their property, allowing community housing providers to see and hear their residences views and adapt services for a better future.”

“Our investment in Civica's housing management system reflects our commitment to better understanding and meeting the needs of our residents and applicants, also positioning us for significant growth and future operations at scale,” City West Housing chief executive Leonie King said.

