Civica to move Enliven Housing services to the cloud

By on
Civica to move Enliven Housing services to the cloud

Global IT services provider Civica is set to deliver its Cx Housing SaaS solution for specialist disability accommodation (SDA) provider Enliven Housing.

Enliven Housing aims to future-proof its operations by moving to the cloud, so that it can continue focusing on enhancing its services to tenants.

Civica’s Housing and Asset Management solutions allows SDA and community housing providers (CHPs) to provide their tenants with greater choice in managing payments and vacancies, while also improving the overall tenant experience, and has been embraced by more than 400 customers.

By using Civica’s solution, Enliven Housing intends to streamline its operations and enhance its ability to provide quality housing services, maximising opportunities for those with a disability.

The implementation is set to begin this month, with plans to go live in July.

“We’re excited to be supporting Enliven Housing in setting up their business for future growth and success,” Civica APAC director housing Neale Walsh said.

“Our Cx Housing solution gives crucial, 360-degree view of each tenant and their property, allowing Enliven Housing to see and hear their tenants’ views and adapt services to deliver a better future for those with disabilities.”

Enliven Housing founder Tino Carusi said, “We're looking forward to implementing Civica's Cx Housing solution across our business and setting ourselves up for our future growth plans.”

“Our aim is to create viable, long-term housing opportunities that meet the needs of the people we support, and we have no doubt that this decision will enhance our ability to do so in the near future,” Carusi added.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
civica cloud neale walsh software tino carusi

Partner Content

Synology launches IP cameras to offer complete end-to-end surveillance technology
Synology launches IP cameras to offer complete end-to-end surveillance technology
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
Why automation and ease of use are key to MSP success
Why automation and ease of use are key to MSP success
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
Huge IoT Impact agenda features latest Australian IoT use cases, case studies and expert insights
Huge IoT Impact agenda features latest Australian IoT use cases, case studies and expert insights

Sponsored Whitepapers

How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs

Most Read Articles

RingCentral elevates five Aussie partners in new program

RingCentral elevates five Aussie partners in new program
Datacom unveils Northwest Sydney warehouse

Datacom unveils Northwest Sydney warehouse
Aristocrat Leisure to buy software firm NeoGames for $1.8 billion

Aristocrat Leisure to buy software firm NeoGames for $1.8 billion
Ingram Micro awards ANZ partners

Ingram Micro awards ANZ partners

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?